BJP vs Congress: A Family Affair

In a pointed critique directed at the Congress party, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) views the entire nation as its family, certain individuals have placed their interests in the hands of a single family for personal benefits.

Speaking at an event organized by the RSS-affiliated Sewa Bharti, Singh urged the public to discern the distinction between the BJP and the Congress. He emphasized the BJP's commitment to nation-wide progress and welfare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, referencing the philosophy of Antyodaya and Integral Humanism proposed by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

Rajnath Singh praised Modi's government for visibly reducing poverty, claiming that 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty for the first time in independent India. He, however, acknowledged the existing social challenges such as poverty and illiteracy, calling for collective efforts in social upliftment.

