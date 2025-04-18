Rohit Sharma's Comeback and Hardik Pandya's Leadership Ignite Mumbai Indians

In the IPL, former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher is optimistic about Mumbai Indians veteran Rohit Sharma's chance of a comeback. According to Boucher, Sharma's aggressive strategy is a sign that a significant score is imminent.

Additionally, Hardik Pandya, the captain of MI, is recognized as a key contributor to the team's resurgence this season. With his explosive batting and strategic bowling, Pandya has been managing crucial overs and lifting the team's spirit.

Ajay Jadeja, a former India batter, believes that MI's turning point was their Super Over victory over the Delhi Capitals. Both Pandya's and Sharma's performances emphasize their importance in the team's journey through the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)