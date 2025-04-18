Left Menu

Trump's Push for Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Nears Deadline

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to abandon efforts to mediate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine unless swift progress is made. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the urgency of the situation, citing recent talks in Paris. A possible U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal is also under consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:48 IST
Trump's Push for Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Nears Deadline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering stepping back from efforts to achieve a Russia-Ukraine peace deal unless there's tangible progress shortly, stated U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday.

During discussions in Paris with European and Ukrainian officials, Rubio underscored the need to quickly ascertain the potential for a deal. He highlighted the president's urgency given other pressing global issues. Recent discussions have shown some progress, with Trump expressing hopes for a minerals agreement with Ukraine.

Rubio noted constructive feedback on U.S. peace proposals and stressed the need for signs of progress. Despite challenges, there's an emphasis on gauging if the deal can be reasonably achieved soon, given current geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025