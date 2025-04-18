Trump's Push for Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Nears Deadline

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering stepping back from efforts to achieve a Russia-Ukraine peace deal unless there's tangible progress shortly, stated U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday.

During discussions in Paris with European and Ukrainian officials, Rubio underscored the need to quickly ascertain the potential for a deal. He highlighted the president's urgency given other pressing global issues. Recent discussions have shown some progress, with Trump expressing hopes for a minerals agreement with Ukraine.

Rubio noted constructive feedback on U.S. peace proposals and stressed the need for signs of progress. Despite challenges, there's an emphasis on gauging if the deal can be reasonably achieved soon, given current geopolitical tensions.

