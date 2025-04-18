Sunny Deol Teams Up for 'Jaat 2': A Blockbuster in the Making

Renowned actor Sunny Deol is set to reignite his successful collaboration with director Gopichand Malineni for the much-anticipated sequel to 'Jaat'.

The original, which stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher, debuted on April 10 and has amassed an impressive box office gross of over Rs 70 crore.

The announcement of the sequel, 'Jaat 2', was made via Deol's Instagram, promising audiences a thrilling continuation, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

(With inputs from agencies.)