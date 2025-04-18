Left Menu

Sunny Deol Teams Up for 'Jaat 2': A Blockbuster in the Making

Actor Sunny Deol is reuniting with director Gopichand Malineni for the sequel of the film 'Jaat'. The film, featuring Randeep Hooda and others, grossed over Rs 70 crore. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, 'Jaat 2' promises an exciting new mission.

Sunny Deol Teams Up for 'Jaat 2': A Blockbuster in the Making
Renowned actor Sunny Deol is set to reignite his successful collaboration with director Gopichand Malineni for the much-anticipated sequel to 'Jaat'.

The original, which stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher, debuted on April 10 and has amassed an impressive box office gross of over Rs 70 crore.

The announcement of the sequel, 'Jaat 2', was made via Deol's Instagram, promising audiences a thrilling continuation, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

