Rajasthan Royals Desperate to Break Losing Streak Against Lucknow Super Giants

As the Rajasthan Royals prepare to host the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Saturday, they find themselves in desperate need of a win to halt a troubling three-match losing streak.

The Royals, currently eighth on the table, have secured just two wins from their seven games, with their recent match ending in a heartbreaking Super Over loss to the Delhi Capitals.

To climb out of the bottom half of the standings, the team must address inconsistencies in their batting and bowling, especially with key players like skipper Sanju Samson underperforming due to injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)