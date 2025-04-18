Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Desperate to Break Losing Streak Against Lucknow Super Giants

The Rajasthan Royals, struggling with inconsistencies in both batting and bowling, aim to end a three-match losing streak as they face Lucknow Super Giants. With key players underperforming, the Royals must find momentum to challenge their opponents and climb from the bottom of the Indian Premier League standings.

As the Rajasthan Royals prepare to host the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Saturday, they find themselves in desperate need of a win to halt a troubling three-match losing streak.

The Royals, currently eighth on the table, have secured just two wins from their seven games, with their recent match ending in a heartbreaking Super Over loss to the Delhi Capitals.

To climb out of the bottom half of the standings, the team must address inconsistencies in their batting and bowling, especially with key players like skipper Sanju Samson underperforming due to injuries.

