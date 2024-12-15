Political Turmoil in South Korea: A Battle for Leadership

In a dramatic political upheaval, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached for a second time by the opposition-led parliament, following a controversial martial law attempt. With the Constitutional Court yet to rule, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo steps in as acting president during this period of uncertainty.

This political crisis, which incited the resignation or arrest of defense officials, sparks fear over South Korea's deterrent abilities against a nuclear North Korea. President Yoon's impeachment echoes the 2017 removal of Park Geun-hye, highlighting challenges for conservative leaders in South Korea.

As events unfold, key figures, including Yoon and opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, face legal troubles. Analysts warn that Yoon's impeachment, though significant, may just be the onset of broader political turbulence affecting South Korea's stability on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)