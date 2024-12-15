Left Menu

Unfolding The Truth: Investigating Sheikh Hasina's Alleged Involvement in Enforced Disappearances

A commission in Bangladesh has provisionally reported evidence of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s involvement in enforced disappearances. The report details alleged involvement of military and police officials, and highlights calls to abolish RAB and amend the Anti-Terrorism Act. A complete investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 15-12-2024 04:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 04:09 IST
Unfolding The Truth: Investigating Sheikh Hasina's Alleged Involvement in Enforced Disappearances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a striking revelation, a commission established by Bangladesh's interim government claims to have found evidence of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's involvement in enforced disappearances. The provisional report suggests that over 3,500 cases may have occurred under similar circumstances.

The inquiry highlights the involvement of former defense and police officials, who are reportedly on the run. It demands the abolishment of the Rapid Action Battalion and calls for significant amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2009.

Rights activists, along with the commission members, have been documenting cases, having examined 758 of 1,676 recorded complaints, with a significant number never returning. The complete findings are expected next year, as the rigorous investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024