Unfolding The Truth: Investigating Sheikh Hasina's Alleged Involvement in Enforced Disappearances
A commission in Bangladesh has provisionally reported evidence of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s involvement in enforced disappearances. The report details alleged involvement of military and police officials, and highlights calls to abolish RAB and amend the Anti-Terrorism Act. A complete investigation is ongoing.
In a striking revelation, a commission established by Bangladesh's interim government claims to have found evidence of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's involvement in enforced disappearances. The provisional report suggests that over 3,500 cases may have occurred under similar circumstances.
The inquiry highlights the involvement of former defense and police officials, who are reportedly on the run. It demands the abolishment of the Rapid Action Battalion and calls for significant amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2009.
Rights activists, along with the commission members, have been documenting cases, having examined 758 of 1,676 recorded complaints, with a significant number never returning. The complete findings are expected next year, as the rigorous investigation continues.
