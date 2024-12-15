Trump Assembles New Intelligence Panel with Familiar Figures

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced key appointments that place his allies in significant intelligence and diplomatic roles, reigniting his political network as he eyes a return to the White House.

Devin Nunes, who leads Trump's social media venture, Truth Social, has been appointed to chair Trump's reconstituted intelligence advisory panel. The panel is set to provide independent analyses on the effectiveness of intelligence agencies.

In another move consolidating his inner circle's ties, Trump named Richard Grenell as a special envoy for diplomatic missions, particularly in challenging regions like Venezuela and North Korea. These appointments signal a strategic bolstering of Trump's geopolitical stance ahead of his anticipated second term.

