Political Turmoil: South Korea's Democratic Party's Bold Decision
South Korea's Democratic Party has chosen not to pursue the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who was made acting president after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment due to his martial law declaration. Party leader Lee Jae-myung announced this decision on Sunday, marking a significant political move.
- Country:
- South Korea
The Democratic Party of South Korea has opted not to pursue impeachment proceedings against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. This decision follows Han's appointment as acting president, succeeding the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol after his contentious declaration of martial law.
Party leader Lee Jae-myung disclosed this decision on Sunday, indicating the party's strategic considerations amidst the nation's political turmoil. The situation remains tense as South Korea navigates this leadership crisis.
Han's elevation to acting president came on the heels of President Yoon's controversial decision on December 3, raising questions about governance and constitutional choices. The Democratic Party's restraint not to impeach Han underscores their cautious political approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korean opposition parties submit motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over short-lived martial law, reports AP.
South Korea Faces Political Turmoil: Travel Ban Imposed on President Yoon Suk Yeol
South Korea's ruling party chief says it's necessary to suspend the constitutional powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol, reports AP.
South Korea's Impeachment Saga: Yoon Suk Yeol Under Fire
South Korea's ruling party demands suspension of Yoon Suk Yeol's powers