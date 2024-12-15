Left Menu

Political Turmoil: South Korea's Democratic Party's Bold Decision

South Korea's Democratic Party has chosen not to pursue the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who was made acting president after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment due to his martial law declaration. Party leader Lee Jae-myung announced this decision on Sunday, marking a significant political move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-12-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 08:22 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The Democratic Party of South Korea has opted not to pursue impeachment proceedings against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. This decision follows Han's appointment as acting president, succeeding the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol after his contentious declaration of martial law.

Party leader Lee Jae-myung disclosed this decision on Sunday, indicating the party's strategic considerations amidst the nation's political turmoil. The situation remains tense as South Korea navigates this leadership crisis.

Han's elevation to acting president came on the heels of President Yoon's controversial decision on December 3, raising questions about governance and constitutional choices. The Democratic Party's restraint not to impeach Han underscores their cautious political approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

