Mani Shankar Aiyar Clarifies Controversial 'Chaiwala' Comment in New Book

In his upcoming book, 'A Maverick in Politics,' Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar addresses the controversy over his alleged 'chaiwala' remark about Narendra Modi. He asserts he never called Modi a 'chaiwala' and criticizes the narrative that his comments were casteist, blaming election strategies for misinterpretations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 13:18 IST
Mani Shankar Aiyar
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has revisited a contentious issue in his forthcoming book, 'A Maverick in Politics,' where he clarifies his alleged 'chaiwala' comment about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Aiyar strongly repudiates ever referring to Modi as a 'chaiwala' and asserts that his disbelief in Modi's suitability for prime ministership was unrelated to his past as a tea seller.

The Congress leader narrates in the book how his remarks during the 2014 pre-election plenary session were misconstrued. Aiyar emphasized that his critique of Modi was based on historical inaccuracies and concerns about Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat violence. He argues that the media misinterpreted his quip about Modi serving tea after losing the election, which Modi himself capitalized on to emphasize his humble beginnings.

Aiyar also addresses how his comments became a significant media narrative. He critiques the Congress party for using his words as a scapegoat for their electoral defeat, pointing to election strategy and misinterpretation as culprits. His book also delves into other controversies, like the 'neech' remark, claiming they were manipulated by political opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

