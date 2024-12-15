Francois Bayrou Faces Formidable Parliamentary Challenge

Francois Bayrou, a veteran centrist and France's new prime minister, is stepping into a complex political landscape, tasked with forming a government and passing a 2025 budget amid a fractious parliament. Bayrou, former education minister, is no stranger to political turbulence, having faced national protests in the 1990s.

This time, he must navigate a diverse assembly with minority support and potential opposition from both the far-right and left. His predecessor, Michel Barnier, was ousted by parliament—a historic move—despite cross-party backing to ensure government funding remains viable. Immediate concerns include averting a motion of no-confidence.

Bayrou, 73, is seen as a unifying figure, yet skepticism remains among leftist circles. He emphasizes France's rising debt as both a moral and fiscal issue. However, achieving fiscal consolidation without stoking protests, notably from unions, will be challenging, especially as conservative and far-right groups hold firm to economic red lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)