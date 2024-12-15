Crisis in South Korea: Leadership, Allies, and Economic Impact Post-Impeachment

In the aftermath of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, acting President Han Duck-soo is working to reassure South Korea's allies and calm financial markets. Conversations with U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed America's continued support for South Korea amid the political upheaval.

South Korea's opposition party has decided against pursuing impeachment proceedings against Han Duck-soo, who has taken over presidential duties during Yoon's legal challenges. Meanwhile, calls for economic measures and a supplementary budget to address declining domestic demand are being discussed in Parliament.

As South Korea deals with internal instability and external diplomatic scrutiny, its focus remains on maintaining national security and restoring political and economic stability. The international community watches closely as the Constitutional Court decides Yoon's future, which could lead to elections within 60 days if he is removed.

