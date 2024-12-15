Karnataka BJP President Denies Factional Politics Amidst Rumored Power Play
BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra refutes allegations of factional politics within the party. He calls for unity, urging leaders to cease unauthorized meetings and focus on strengthening the organization. This comes amid reported efforts by some leaders to stage a show of strength in his favor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-12-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 16:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a unifying call, BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra dismissed notions of factional politics, declaring such activities unacceptable.
Addressing recent reports of organized gatherings to rally support, Vijayendra urged cessation, emphasizing unity and strict adherence to the party's objectives and framework.
This statement follows planned rallies by some factions seen as bolstered support for Vijayendra in response to internal criticisms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement