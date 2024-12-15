Karnataka BJP President Denies Factional Politics Amidst Rumored Power Play

In a unifying call, BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra dismissed notions of factional politics, declaring such activities unacceptable.

Addressing recent reports of organized gatherings to rally support, Vijayendra urged cessation, emphasizing unity and strict adherence to the party's objectives and framework.

This statement follows planned rallies by some factions seen as bolstered support for Vijayendra in response to internal criticisms.

