Francois Bayrou's Budget Battle: Steering France's Fractious Parliament

Francois Bayrou, the newly appointed Prime Minister of France, is tasked with navigating a fractured parliament to pass the budget for 2025. Known for his centrist views, Bayrou must build consensus in a legislature divided between far-right and left-wing factions.

Bayrou faces formidable challenges, including addressing France's towering debt — a concern he labels a moral problem. With minority support in parliament, he inherits a politically volatile landscape from his predecessor Michel Barnier, whose administration was ousted by parliament in a historic vote.

As he steps into his role, Bayrou must balance fiscal consolidation with appeasing opposition demands to avoid excessive costs, while also keeping an eye on France's financial stability and public sector reforms. The road ahead is fraught with economic hurdles and political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)