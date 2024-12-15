Left Menu

Francois Bayrou's Budget Battle: Steering France's Fractious Parliament

Francois Bayrou, France's new prime minister, confronts a fractured parliament as he aims to pass the 2025 budget. With minority government support, Bayrou faces challenges from far-right and left-wing opponents while tackling the country's rising debt, seen as a moral and financial issue. Political consensus is critical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:46 IST
Francois Bayrou's Budget Battle: Steering France's Fractious Parliament

Francois Bayrou, the newly appointed Prime Minister of France, is tasked with navigating a fractured parliament to pass the budget for 2025. Known for his centrist views, Bayrou must build consensus in a legislature divided between far-right and left-wing factions.

Bayrou faces formidable challenges, including addressing France's towering debt — a concern he labels a moral problem. With minority support in parliament, he inherits a politically volatile landscape from his predecessor Michel Barnier, whose administration was ousted by parliament in a historic vote.

As he steps into his role, Bayrou must balance fiscal consolidation with appeasing opposition demands to avoid excessive costs, while also keeping an eye on France's financial stability and public sector reforms. The road ahead is fraught with economic hurdles and political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024