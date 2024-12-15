Left Menu

Congress Targets AAP, Unveils Election Strategy Amidst Rising Tensions

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel criticizes AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for playing the victim and making excuses. AAP releases its final list of candidates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other prominent leaders are set to contest from key constituencies.

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel launched a sharp critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its figurehead Arvind Kejriwal, alleging a decade-long trend of excuse-making and victimhood tactics aimed at swaying voters for the Delhi Assembly elections. In a pointed statement, Patel promised that Congress would lay bare AAP's vulnerabilities, emphasizing the party's readiness to contest vigorously across all constituencies.

While aiming to dismantle AAP's credibility, Patel dismissed issues like the Rohingya debate, instead focusing on practical concerns such as infrastructure maintenance, clean water scarcity, and persistent pollution in Delhi. Her rhetoric underscores Congress's intent to reignite its performance after disappointing results in recent assembly polls.

In a parallel development, AAP disclosed its fourth and concluding list comprising 38 candidates for the approaching 2025 assembly polls. Notably, party stalwarts including Arvind Kejriwal, slated to run from New Delhi, and Atishi, from Kalkaji, spotlight the leadership's strategic placements in competitive constituencies. AAP's latest slate includes familiar faces from its previous winning roster, though it also introduces fresh contenders as part of its calculated campaign strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

