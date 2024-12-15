Left Menu

Historic Cabinet Expansion Returns to Nagpur After Three Decades

The recent swearing-in of 39 ministers in Nagpur marked the first such event in Maharashtra's second capital in 33 years. The last occurred in 1991 under CM Sudhakarrao Naik. Notably, Shiv Sena rebels were inducted then, but Chhagan Bhujbal was excluded from the current cabinet led by Devendra Fadnavis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:37 IST
Historic Cabinet Expansion Returns to Nagpur After Three Decades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The swearing-in ceremony of 39 ministers took place at Raj Bhavan, Nagpur, marking the first such event in the city in 33 years. The last was during the Sudhakarrao Naik government in 1991.

Back then, Naik expanded his cabinet by including Shiv Sena defectors Chhagan Bhujbal and Rajendra Gole, who joined the Congress. Jaidutt Kshirsagar was also inducted into Naik's ministry.

Governor C Subramanium administered the oath to the newly inducted members. Interestingly, Bhujbal was omitted from the latest Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet, in stark contrast to his previous induction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024