Historic Cabinet Expansion Returns to Nagpur After Three Decades

The swearing-in ceremony of 39 ministers took place at Raj Bhavan, Nagpur, marking the first such event in the city in 33 years. The last was during the Sudhakarrao Naik government in 1991.

Back then, Naik expanded his cabinet by including Shiv Sena defectors Chhagan Bhujbal and Rajendra Gole, who joined the Congress. Jaidutt Kshirsagar was also inducted into Naik's ministry.

Governor C Subramanium administered the oath to the newly inducted members. Interestingly, Bhujbal was omitted from the latest Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet, in stark contrast to his previous induction.

(With inputs from agencies.)