AIADMK Slams Hindi Imposition in New Laws

A key criticism emerged from Tamil Nadu's main opposition party, AIADMK, against the central government's decision to name new laws in Hindi and Sanskrit. The party described this as an indirect imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states.

At a recent executive committee meeting, AIADMK passed a resolution urging for laws to be named in English instead. The party emphasized that under Tamil Nadu's two-language policy, comprising Tamil and English, Hindi did not have precedence, yet central laws were undergoing name changes from English to Hindi and Sanskrit.

Additional resolutions included calls for educational jurisdiction to return to the state list and criticized the DMK government for failing to deliver promised governance, such as the live broadcast of assembly sessions, and accused it of political drama over the NEET entrance exam scrapping.

