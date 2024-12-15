Left Menu

Israel Closes Embassy in Ireland Amid Rising Diplomatic Tensions

Israel has decided to close its embassy in Ireland due to worsening relations over the conflict in Gaza. Ireland’s recognition of a Palestinian state and its involvement in a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice have heightened tensions. The situation in Gaza remains critical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 15-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Israel announced on Sunday the closure of its embassy in Ireland. The decision comes as relations between the two nations continue to deteriorate over the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where Palestinian medical officials reported more than 30 casualties, which included children, following new Israeli airstrikes.

Israel's foreign minister labeled Ireland's policies as 'extreme anti-Israel,' citing Ireland's recognition of a Palestinian state, alongside Norway, Spain, and Slovenia, as well as its involvement in a genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice. Ireland's Prime Minister, Simon Harris, expressed regret over the embassy closure, denying claims of anti-Israel bias and affirming Ireland's commitment to peace, human rights, and international law.

On the ground in Gaza, violence has escalated with Israeli forces targeting northern regions. The death toll continues to rise, nearing 45,000 according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The recent strikes have claimed the lives of civilians, including children and journalists, pointing to the severe humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

