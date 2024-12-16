Washington's Stance on Syrian Governance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reached out to British foreign minister David Lammy on Sunday with a clear message: Washington is ready to support a government in Syria that is accountable and representative of its people.

Following their discussion, a statement from the State Department highlighted Blinken's commitment to ensuring that the Syrian people have a say in selecting their government.

This conversation underscores the U.S. dedication to facilitating democratic processes within Syria, aligning with its broader foreign policy objectives.

