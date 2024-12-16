Left Menu

Washington's Stance on Syrian Governance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured British Foreign Minister David Lammy of U.S. support for an accountable and representative government in Syria. The commitment was emphasized by the State Department, reiterating that Syrian citizens should have the power to choose their leaders.

Updated: 16-12-2024 01:15 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reached out to British foreign minister David Lammy on Sunday with a clear message: Washington is ready to support a government in Syria that is accountable and representative of its people.

Following their discussion, a statement from the State Department highlighted Blinken's commitment to ensuring that the Syrian people have a say in selecting their government.

This conversation underscores the U.S. dedication to facilitating democratic processes within Syria, aligning with its broader foreign policy objectives.

