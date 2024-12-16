Left Menu

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin reached a record high of over $105,000, driven by President-elect Donald Trump's pro-crypto comments. He suggested creating a U.S. bitcoin strategic reserve. The cryptocurrency's price has surged over 50% since the U.S. election. Trump's administration appears to support digital assets vigorously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 05:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 05:59 IST
Bitcoin surged to an unprecedented record, trading beyond $105,000 as President-elect Donald Trump's comments sparked a bullish run in the cryptocurrency market.

His proposal of a U.S. bitcoin strategic reserve, echoing the strategic oil reserve, has further fueled optimism among investors. The digital currency's climb exceeds 50% following the November elections.

Trump's administration shows significant support for cryptocurrencies, marked by the appointment of a White House czar for AI and crypto, highlighting a clear policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

