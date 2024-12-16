Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin surged to an unprecedented record, trading beyond $105,000 as President-elect Donald Trump's comments sparked a bullish run in the cryptocurrency market.

His proposal of a U.S. bitcoin strategic reserve, echoing the strategic oil reserve, has further fueled optimism among investors. The digital currency's climb exceeds 50% following the November elections.

Trump's administration shows significant support for cryptocurrencies, marked by the appointment of a White House czar for AI and crypto, highlighting a clear policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)