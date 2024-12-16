Maharashtra's Political Landscape Revamped: Fadnavis Unveils Dynamic Plans
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has announced the introduction of 20 bills during the winter session of the Assembly, commencing December 16. The expanded cabinet, comprising 39 ministers, reflects balanced representation among coalition partners. Deputy Chief Ministers outline aims for 'Mission Prosperous Maharashtra,' committing to dynamic governance and development across the state.
In a move reflecting significant political restructuring, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the introduction of 20 bills for the upcoming winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly, slated to run from December 16 to 21 in Nagpur.
Addressing reporters at Nagpur's Ramgiri, Fadnavis declared that a new era of 'dynamic governance' is underway. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighted the government's dedication to 'Mission Prosperous Maharashtra,' while his counterpart, Ajit Pawar, promised equitable growth throughout the state.
The session will tackle supplementary demands concerning further expenditure required for the fiscal year ending in March. The government also plans to present six new bills, alongside 14 ordinances, to the legislature. This follows the swearing-in of 39 ministers from the Mahayuti coalition, with portfolio allocations anticipated shortly.

