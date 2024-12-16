Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment and Martial Law Concerns

South Korea's Constitutional Court is reviewing President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment following his martial law attempt. Investigations are underway, as political turmoil affects financial markets and diplomatic relations. The acting government is taking steps to assure international partners and stabilize the situation domestically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 08:00 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 08:00 IST
South Korea's Constitutional Court has commenced its examination of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, following his attempt to declare martial law on December 3. The impeachment, approved by the opposition-led parliament, faces a court decision on Yoon's removal, expected within six months.

The court's procedures echo the 2017 impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye, with Justice Kim Hyung-du reporting discussions on handling arguments. Yoon, along with officials, faces potential insurrection charges. Authorities plan to question Yoon imminently, amid ongoing investigations.

Despite market jitters from the political instability, government and financial regulators meet to monitor and stabilize economic conditions. South Korea's diplomatic ties remain tested, underscored by acting President Han Duck-soo's dialogue with U.S. President Joe Biden to affirm alliances amidst the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

