China's Consumption Recovery: Steady Growth Amid Challenges

In Beijing on Monday, the Chinese statistics bureau reported that the nation's consumption recovery trend remains unaltered, despite a slight deceleration in year-on-year retail sales growth for November.

Bureau spokesperson Fu Linghui expressed confidence in the combination of existing and forthcoming policies, which are expected to bolster the domestic market.

However, Fu warned of a more complex and challenging external situation that China needs to navigate carefully as it seeks to implement further measures to enhance domestic consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)