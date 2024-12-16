Left Menu

China's Consumption Recovery: Steady Growth Amid Challenges

Despite a slowdown in November's year-on-year retail sales growth, China's consumption recovery trend remains stable. The statistics bureau's Fu Linghui emphasized the impact of current and future policies in boosting domestic demand amidst an increasingly complex external environment.

In Beijing on Monday, the Chinese statistics bureau reported that the nation's consumption recovery trend remains unaltered, despite a slight deceleration in year-on-year retail sales growth for November.

Bureau spokesperson Fu Linghui expressed confidence in the combination of existing and forthcoming policies, which are expected to bolster the domestic market.

However, Fu warned of a more complex and challenging external situation that China needs to navigate carefully as it seeks to implement further measures to enhance domestic consumption.

