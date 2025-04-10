Euro's Rising Influence Amid Trump's Erratic Policies

In a candid critique of recent U.S. policies, European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau expressed concerns about the eroding confidence in the U.S. dollar, attributing it to the protectionist stance and unpredictability of President Donald Trump's administration.

Villeroy emphasized that Trump's recent actions, including the temporary lowering of tariffs and increased pressure on China, have sent mixed signals to the global markets. He noted that despite the historical significance of the dollar in U.S. policy, the current practices of the Trump administration appear incoherent.

Highlighting the euro's growing importance, Villeroy applauded Europe for its monetary autonomy, contrasting it with the U.S. approach. Meanwhile, French finance minister Eric Lombard slightly reduced France's economic growth forecast for 2025, pointing to broader implications of the current economic landscape.

