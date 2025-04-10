Left Menu

Euro's Rising Influence Amid Trump's Erratic Policies

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a European Central Bank policymaker, criticizes President Trump's protectionist policies for undermining confidence in the US dollar. Villeroy praises the euro's growing international role, highlighting Europe’s monetary autonomy, while French finance minister revises economic growth forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:54 IST
In a candid critique of recent U.S. policies, European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau expressed concerns about the eroding confidence in the U.S. dollar, attributing it to the protectionist stance and unpredictability of President Donald Trump's administration.

Villeroy emphasized that Trump's recent actions, including the temporary lowering of tariffs and increased pressure on China, have sent mixed signals to the global markets. He noted that despite the historical significance of the dollar in U.S. policy, the current practices of the Trump administration appear incoherent.

Highlighting the euro's growing importance, Villeroy applauded Europe for its monetary autonomy, contrasting it with the U.S. approach. Meanwhile, French finance minister Eric Lombard slightly reduced France's economic growth forecast for 2025, pointing to broader implications of the current economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

