Stalin's Call to Arms: Defending Democracy Against Simultaneous Polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has issued a rallying cry to all democratic forces, urging unity in opposing the new simultaneous polls legislation, which he claims is disguised as electoral reform.

Stalin accused the BJP government of lacking the necessary majority to pass what he deems a pivotal legislative change that could forever reshape India’s democratic landscape. According to Stalin, this initiative is a tactic to divert attention from the government's inability to resolve key national issues.

The proposed 'One nation one election' policy, he argued, would undermine India's diversity and federal democracy, pushing the country towards a unitary governance model. This move, he warned, could lead to a presidential system incompatible with the Constitution's spirit, eroding legal electoral checks and regional political significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)