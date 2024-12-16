Left Menu

Stalin's Call to Arms: Defending Democracy Against Simultaneous Polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urges democratic forces to unite against simultaneous polls, imposed as electoral reform. He criticizes the BJP-led government for lacking majority support to pass this legislation, warning it threatens India's diversity, Constitution, and regional autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has issued a rallying cry to all democratic forces, urging unity in opposing the new simultaneous polls legislation, which he claims is disguised as electoral reform.

Stalin accused the BJP government of lacking the necessary majority to pass what he deems a pivotal legislative change that could forever reshape India’s democratic landscape. According to Stalin, this initiative is a tactic to divert attention from the government's inability to resolve key national issues.

The proposed 'One nation one election' policy, he argued, would undermine India's diversity and federal democracy, pushing the country towards a unitary governance model. This move, he warned, could lead to a presidential system incompatible with the Constitution's spirit, eroding legal electoral checks and regional political significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

