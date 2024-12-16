Left Menu

Political Shake-Up: Bhujbal's Cabinet Omission Sparks Reaction

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is discontented over his exclusion from the new Mahayuti government cabinet. Bhujbal attributes his omission to his stance on Maratha reservation activism. Talks with his Yeola constituency will shape his next steps, as the political landscape shifts following cabinet reshuffles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:55 IST
Political Shake-Up: Bhujbal's Cabinet Omission Sparks Reaction
Chhagan Bhujbal
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal voiced frustration over his exclusion from the newly expanded Mahayuti cabinet, which was announced on Sunday. Blaming his removal on his opposition to activist Manoj Jarange, who pushes for Maratha reservations, Bhujbal says his future decisions will involve consultations with his Yeola constituency.

The Mahayuti government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, added 16 new members and removed ten former ministers in this cabinet expansion, including Bhujbal and other prominent leaders like Dilip Walse Patil and Vijaykumar Gavit. Despite being left out, Bhujbal remains committed to his political work, viewing ministerial roles as transient.

Deepak Kesarkar, another minister not retained, expressed contentment and backed party decisions which factor regional and community representation. Meanwhile, a performance audit for serving ministers has been suggested, though Bhujbal and others critique its effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024