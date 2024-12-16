Political Shake-Up: Bhujbal's Cabinet Omission Sparks Reaction
Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is discontented over his exclusion from the new Mahayuti government cabinet. Bhujbal attributes his omission to his stance on Maratha reservation activism. Talks with his Yeola constituency will shape his next steps, as the political landscape shifts following cabinet reshuffles.
- Country:
- India
Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal voiced frustration over his exclusion from the newly expanded Mahayuti cabinet, which was announced on Sunday. Blaming his removal on his opposition to activist Manoj Jarange, who pushes for Maratha reservations, Bhujbal says his future decisions will involve consultations with his Yeola constituency.
The Mahayuti government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, added 16 new members and removed ten former ministers in this cabinet expansion, including Bhujbal and other prominent leaders like Dilip Walse Patil and Vijaykumar Gavit. Despite being left out, Bhujbal remains committed to his political work, viewing ministerial roles as transient.
Deepak Kesarkar, another minister not retained, expressed contentment and backed party decisions which factor regional and community representation. Meanwhile, a performance audit for serving ministers has been suggested, though Bhujbal and others critique its effectiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
