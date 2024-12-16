Left Menu

Emotional Tributes and Political Tensions in Madhya Pradesh Winter Assembly

The Winter Session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly began with tributes to notable leaders including industrialist Ratan Tata and former Union ministers. Speakers recalled their contributions. Opposition raised issues of fertiliser shortages, leading to a walkout. The session also praised the Indian Army's historic valor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:44 IST
Ratan Tata Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Winter Session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly opened on Monday, marked by heartfelt tributes to several influential leaders who have recently passed away.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar led the assembly in honoring the late industrialist Ratan Tata, former Union ministers Natwar Singh and SM Krishna, among others, for their national contributions.

He also administered oaths to newly elected MLAs. Tensions surfaced when the Opposition raised concerns about fertiliser shortages, prompting a walkout after demands for an immediate government response were not met.

Latest News

