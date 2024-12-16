Kharge Accuses Modi of Twisting Nehru's Legacy

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the nation by twisting facts concerning Jawaharlal Nehru's letter on reservation policies for states. Kharge called for an apology from the PM.

Speaking during a discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India' in the Upper House, Kharge criticized BJP leaders for their unwavering loyalty towards PM Modi, alleging it was steering the nation toward a dictatorship. He also referenced Modi's remarks about the absence of an elected government between 1947 and 1952, calling it a distortion of history.

Furthermore, Kharge highlighted the Congress's role in implementing reservations and universal adult franchise, while criticizing the BJP for their stance on caste census and reservations. He also raised the issue of ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, pointing out PM Modi's lack of visit to the troubled state.

