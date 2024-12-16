Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Congress Clashes with BJP Government Over Unmet Poll Promises

Madhya Pradesh Congress protested against the BJP-led state government for not delivering on election promises. The demonstration, held at Jawahar Chowk, highlighted grievances including inadequate MSPs, unfulfilled welfare schemes, and lack of jobs. State Congress President Jitu Patwari criticized the government’s performance in its first year as 'unmatched in disappointment'.

Congress protest in Bhopal (Photo/ X @jitupatwari). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Congress launched a protest against the BJP-led state government on Monday, accusing it of failing to fulfill electoral promises in the first year of governance. What was initially planned as a march to gherao the state assembly turned into speeches at Jawahar Chowk, the state's capital.

State Congress President Jitu Patwari expressed dissatisfaction with the state government, accusing it of ignoring commitments like the provision of adequate MSPs for crops, monthly financial support under the Ladli Behna Yojana, and securing employment for the youth. Patwari took to X to assert the universal outcry for accountability across various societal sectors.

Patwari criticized Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's inaugural year as 'Ek saal bemisaal' but in a negative connotation—highlighting loans, crimes, and unfulfilled promises. He vowed that Congress will press the BJP to meet its electoral commitments or face continued street protests. However, MP Minister Vishwas Sarang dismissed these claims, suggesting the opposition party was staging protests due to internal strife and diminishing influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

