Britain's Labour Government Softens Audit on China for Economic Growth

Britain's Labour government is scaling back an extensive audit of its relations with China, opting for a less critical approach to enhance economic ties, four sources revealed. This shift allows Prime Minister Keir Starmer to focus on fostering economic relationships, differing from initial plans to appraise potential security threats.

The Labour Party had initially announced a thorough audit to examine supply chains and their relationship with China, a country considered a significant long-term threat. Sources indicated that a less detailed approach aligns with Starmer's agenda for economic growth, despite previous intentions to scrutinize China's influence comprehensively.

While the Chinese embassy in London remains silent on the matter, the British government insists the audit is still comprehensive. However, Reuters findings suggest the audit will largely reiterate the 'three Cs' strategy—challenge, compete, cooperate—reflecting an economic rather than a security-focused standpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)