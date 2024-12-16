Left Menu

Bhujbal's Ouster Sparks Protests Amidst Mahayuti Cabinet Shuffle

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal expressed disappointment over his exclusion from the new Mahayuti government, attributing it to his opposition to activist Manoj Jarange. His supporters protested in Nashik. The cabinet reshuffle saw old ministers dropped, new faces included, and a proposed performance audit during ministers' tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:15 IST
Bhujbal's Ouster Sparks Protests Amidst Mahayuti Cabinet Shuffle
Bhujbal
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial reshuffle of the Mahayuti government cabinet, Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has been left out, sparking demonstrations by his supporters in Nashik. Bhujbal expressed disappointment, indicating that his exclusion might be linked to his challenge of activist Manoj Jarange, who advocates for Maratha reservation.

This cabinet expansion under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis included the swearing-in of 39 legislators, while notable figures such as Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, and Vijaykumar Gavit were omitted. Despite his exclusion, Bhujbal, who served as food and civil supplies minister, maintained that political roles aside, his influence remains unaffected.

Protests by Bhujbal's supporters included a rasta roko on the Nashik highway and tyre burning, with demands for his reinstatement. The Mahayuti alliance has announced a performance audit for ministers, a move criticized by Congress leader Bhai Jagtap. The political landscape seems poised for further agitation as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024