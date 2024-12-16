Bhujbal's Ouster Sparks Protests Amidst Mahayuti Cabinet Shuffle

In a controversial reshuffle of the Mahayuti government cabinet, Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has been left out, sparking demonstrations by his supporters in Nashik. Bhujbal expressed disappointment, indicating that his exclusion might be linked to his challenge of activist Manoj Jarange, who advocates for Maratha reservation.

This cabinet expansion under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis included the swearing-in of 39 legislators, while notable figures such as Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, and Vijaykumar Gavit were omitted. Despite his exclusion, Bhujbal, who served as food and civil supplies minister, maintained that political roles aside, his influence remains unaffected.

Protests by Bhujbal's supporters included a rasta roko on the Nashik highway and tyre burning, with demands for his reinstatement. The Mahayuti alliance has announced a performance audit for ministers, a move criticized by Congress leader Bhai Jagtap. The political landscape seems poised for further agitation as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)