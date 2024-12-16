Bhujbal's Ouster Sparks Protests Amidst Mahayuti Cabinet Shuffle
Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal expressed disappointment over his exclusion from the new Mahayuti government, attributing it to his opposition to activist Manoj Jarange. His supporters protested in Nashik. The cabinet reshuffle saw old ministers dropped, new faces included, and a proposed performance audit during ministers' tenure.
In a controversial reshuffle of the Mahayuti government cabinet, Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has been left out, sparking demonstrations by his supporters in Nashik. Bhujbal expressed disappointment, indicating that his exclusion might be linked to his challenge of activist Manoj Jarange, who advocates for Maratha reservation.
This cabinet expansion under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis included the swearing-in of 39 legislators, while notable figures such as Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, and Vijaykumar Gavit were omitted. Despite his exclusion, Bhujbal, who served as food and civil supplies minister, maintained that political roles aside, his influence remains unaffected.
Protests by Bhujbal's supporters included a rasta roko on the Nashik highway and tyre burning, with demands for his reinstatement. The Mahayuti alliance has announced a performance audit for ministers, a move criticized by Congress leader Bhai Jagtap. The political landscape seems poised for further agitation as the situation develops.
