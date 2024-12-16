Left Menu

Odisha Chief Minister Addresses Public Concerns at Grievance Cell

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conducted a session at the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell, addressing grievances of around 30 physically disabled individuals. Approximately 1,000 grievances were registered. Ministers from Health, Food Supplies, Consumer Welfare, Cooperation, Forest, and Rural Development Departments also attended and listened to citizen concerns.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led a public grievance session on Monday, directly engaging with citizens at the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell.

During the session, Majhi focused on addressing the concerns of about 30 physically disabled individuals, committing to resolve their issues with the help of relevant officers.

A total of around 1,000 grievances had been registered on the cell's portal, with various state ministers, including those from Health, Food Supplies, and Rural Development, joining Majhi in listening to and addressing citizen concerns.

