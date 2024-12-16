Left Menu

BJD Gears Up for Organisational Elections Amid Membership Drive

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, led by Naveen Patnaik, has announced its organisational elections will take place next month, following a robust membership drive aiming for 1 crore members. Former minister Atanu S Nayak confirmed the elections while preparations are underway with ward committees already established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:58 IST
BJD Gears Up for Organisational Elections Amid Membership Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha is preparing for its organisational elections slated for next month, as announced on Monday by Atanu S Nayak, a former minister and the convenor of the party's membership committee.

According to Nayak, Naveen Patnaik, who has steered the party since its inception on December 26, 1997, has instructed that the elections be held in January. The BJD is in the midst of a membership drive aimed at enrolling 1 crore members by December 21, with verification to follow.

Debi Prasad Mishra, the chairperson of the BJD's coordination committee, will review the membership list and present a report. Following the review, the final list will be released, and the drive may continue post-elections. Concurrently, the BJP is setting up for its state president election in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024