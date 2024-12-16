BJD Gears Up for Organisational Elections Amid Membership Drive

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha is preparing for its organisational elections slated for next month, as announced on Monday by Atanu S Nayak, a former minister and the convenor of the party's membership committee.

According to Nayak, Naveen Patnaik, who has steered the party since its inception on December 26, 1997, has instructed that the elections be held in January. The BJD is in the midst of a membership drive aimed at enrolling 1 crore members by December 21, with verification to follow.

Debi Prasad Mishra, the chairperson of the BJD's coordination committee, will review the membership list and present a report. Following the review, the final list will be released, and the drive may continue post-elections. Concurrently, the BJP is setting up for its state president election in January.

