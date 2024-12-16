Left Menu

EU Court Battle: Britain Faces Legal Action Over EU Law Breaches

The European Commission has referred cases to the EU Court of Justice against Britain for not complying with EU laws on free movement of citizens and investment treaties post-Brexit. These cases address issues from when the UK was an EU member state and during the transition period.

16-12-2024
The European Commission has taken legal action against Britain, referring two pivotal cases concerning EU citizens' free movement and investment treaties to the European Court of Justice. This move underscores ongoing tensions post-Brexit as London allegedly flouted EU laws after its formal exit in 2020.

The Commission accused Britain of failing to adhere to EU law concerning the free movement of citizens and not terminating conflicting bilateral investment treaties with six EU member states. These treaties are believed to overlap with EU law, prompting the intervention from the bloc's executive arm.

Meanwhile, the UK's Labour Party, now in power, aims to mend relations strained during the Conservative-led Brexit negotiations. A UK government spokesperson emphasized their commitment to improving EU ties, stating they would not comment further on pending legal matters connected to Britain's former EU membership status.

