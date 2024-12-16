EU Court Battle: Britain Faces Legal Action Over EU Law Breaches

The European Commission has taken legal action against Britain, referring two pivotal cases concerning EU citizens' free movement and investment treaties to the European Court of Justice. This move underscores ongoing tensions post-Brexit as London allegedly flouted EU laws after its formal exit in 2020.

The Commission accused Britain of failing to adhere to EU law concerning the free movement of citizens and not terminating conflicting bilateral investment treaties with six EU member states. These treaties are believed to overlap with EU law, prompting the intervention from the bloc's executive arm.

Meanwhile, the UK's Labour Party, now in power, aims to mend relations strained during the Conservative-led Brexit negotiations. A UK government spokesperson emphasized their commitment to improving EU ties, stating they would not comment further on pending legal matters connected to Britain's former EU membership status.

(With inputs from agencies.)