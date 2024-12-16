Scholz Faces Election After Coalition Collapse

In a significant political development, Germany's parliament has lost confidence in Chancellor Olaf Scholz, leading to the dissolution of the current government. This decision was triggered by the collapse of his three-party coalition last month.

The coalition disbanded when the Free Democrats exited due to disagreements over debt policy. With the Social Democrats and Greens lacking a majority, an early election is now scheduled for February 23. This transformation occurs during a profound economic downturn in the country.

Under Germany's parliamentary rules, designed to prevent historical instability, elections can only be called if a chancellor calls for and loses a confidence vote. In this instance, only 207 of the 733 parliament members showed their support for Scholz.

