Scholz Faces Election After Coalition Collapse
The German parliament has withdrawn confidence in Chancellor Olaf Scholz, following the collapse of his three-party coalition. This sets the stage for a February 23 early election amid a deepening economic crisis. Only 207 of 733 parliament members expressed confidence, prompting elections.
In a significant political development, Germany's parliament has lost confidence in Chancellor Olaf Scholz, leading to the dissolution of the current government. This decision was triggered by the collapse of his three-party coalition last month.
The coalition disbanded when the Free Democrats exited due to disagreements over debt policy. With the Social Democrats and Greens lacking a majority, an early election is now scheduled for February 23. This transformation occurs during a profound economic downturn in the country.
Under Germany's parliamentary rules, designed to prevent historical instability, elections can only be called if a chancellor calls for and loses a confidence vote. In this instance, only 207 of the 733 parliament members showed their support for Scholz.
