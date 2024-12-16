Bucharest's Mayor Announces Presidential Ambitions Amid Political Turmoil

Bucharest's independent mayor, Nicusor Dan, announced his candidacy for the Romanian presidency on Monday, following the nation's recent electoral chaos. The top court annulled the last presidential election due to allegations of Russian interference, leading to a re-run next year.

Dan, a mathematician who recently secured his second term as mayor, stated his intention to run as an independent candidate while remaining open to support from pro-European parties. His announcement comes shortly after the rise of far-right NATO critic Calin Georgescu in the initial elections, signaling public dissent against mainstream political factions.

While four pro-European parties aim to establish a parliamentary majority after December elections, internal disagreements over fiscal policies persist, intensifying the political landscape marked by emergent ultranationalist entities with pro-Russian inclinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)