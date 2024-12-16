Delhi Politics Heats Up: BJP Eyes Fresh Faces for Assembly Polls

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to introduce a significant number of fresh faces in its candidate lineup. This strategic move aims to invigorate their chances against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has dominated recent elections.

Party insiders reveal that the final candidate list selection hinges on meetings scheduled post-Parliament session on December 20. The BJP has received over 2,000 applications for 70 constituencies, indicating a substantial interest from party workers and leaders.

Significantly, the BJP's strategy may avoid repeat candidacies for those who have lost multiple elections, opting instead for individuals with strong grassroots connections. Meanwhile, the election date announcement is expected by mid-January, with voting likely post-February 10.

