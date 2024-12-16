Left Menu

Delhi Politics Heats Up: BJP Eyes Fresh Faces for Assembly Polls

The BJP is expected to introduce many new candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, focusing on fresh faces and youth. The selection process is advanced, with the final candidate list anticipated by month's end. The party aims to challenge the ruling AAP, targeting areas where previous performance was weak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:19 IST
Delhi Politics Heats Up: BJP Eyes Fresh Faces for Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to introduce a significant number of fresh faces in its candidate lineup. This strategic move aims to invigorate their chances against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has dominated recent elections.

Party insiders reveal that the final candidate list selection hinges on meetings scheduled post-Parliament session on December 20. The BJP has received over 2,000 applications for 70 constituencies, indicating a substantial interest from party workers and leaders.

Significantly, the BJP's strategy may avoid repeat candidacies for those who have lost multiple elections, opting instead for individuals with strong grassroots connections. Meanwhile, the election date announcement is expected by mid-January, with voting likely post-February 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024