India and Sri Lanka: A Partnership in Sustainable Development
President Droupadi Murmu reiterated India's commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's sustainable development. Hosting President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, Murmu emphasized collaboration under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Both nations pledged to enhance defense and maritime security cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to a multifaceted bilateral relationship.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:44 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu has reaffirmed India's dedication to supporting the sustainable economic development of Sri Lanka, marking it as a close and trusted partner.
During a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu welcomed Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka and his delegation, congratulating him on his recent electoral success.
The visit underscored India's commitment to enhance bilateral ties, particularly in defense and maritime security, aligning with Sri Lanka's strategic priorities and needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bhopal's Persistent Struggle: Development Amidst Contamination
NCP (SP) Announces Legislative Leadership Amid Maharashtra Assembly Developments
Himachal Pradesh Unveils Bold Development Projects in Kangra
Haryana's Dynamic Development: Progress Unveiled
Marandi Urges Action for Paharia Tribe Development