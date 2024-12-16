India and Sri Lanka: A Partnership in Sustainable Development

President Droupadi Murmu has reaffirmed India's dedication to supporting the sustainable economic development of Sri Lanka, marking it as a close and trusted partner.

During a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu welcomed Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka and his delegation, congratulating him on his recent electoral success.

The visit underscored India's commitment to enhance bilateral ties, particularly in defense and maritime security, aligning with Sri Lanka's strategic priorities and needs.

