Diamantaire Mehul Choksi Arrested: A Key Development in PNB Fraud Case

Mehul Choksi, the absconding diamantaire, has been apprehended in Belgium. His arrest follows an extradition request lodged by Indian officials in connection with the Rs 13,000 crore PNB fraud case that shook the nation's banking industry.

Choksi, who left India in 2018 and was residing in Antigua, was located in Belgium last year, reportedly for medical treatment. The Indian agencies, undeterred by the deletion of an Interpol Red Notice against him, pursued the legal route culminating in his arrest.

The Punjab National Bank fraud case involves fraudulent LoUs and FLCs leading to wrongful financial gains for Choksi and Nirav Modi. As Choksi contemplates seeking bail on health grounds, the extradition process gains momentum, promising new developments in the unfolding saga.

