Trump's Transition: Pardons, Border Walls, and Billion-Dollar Investments
US President-elect Donald Trump addressed the possibility of pardoning New York Mayor Eric Adams during a press conference, where he also criticized the Biden administration for selling unused border wall parts. Trump announced plans for a $100 billion US investment by Japan's SoftBank Group.
During a comprehensive news conference, US President-elect Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of pardoning embattled New York Mayor Eric Adams. Trump, who is currently shaping his incoming administration, expressed concern over the legal issues surrounding Adams, who faces federal fraud and corruption charges.
In the same session, Trump criticized the Biden administration's move to sell leftover portions of the border wall from his first tenure, calling it 'almost a criminal act.' He announced plans to seek legal action and has already consulted with Texas officials to possibly halt these sales.
In a positive note, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son announced a $100 billion investment in US ventures over the next four years, marking a significant victory for Trump. This move promises expedited permits and signifies Trump's efforts to advance his policies during the transition period.
