EU Suspends Visa-Free Travel for Georgian Diplomats Amid Crackdown

In a significant move, the European Union announced on Monday its decision to suspend visa-free travel for Georgian officials holding diplomatic passports, following a crackdown on pro-EU protests in Georgia.

The decision was confirmed during a meeting of EU foreign ministers, with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasizing that this was a strategic measure aimed at top Georgian politicians.

While discussions on further sanctions against Georgian officials were conducted, no consensus was reached as unanimity among the 27 EU members was required. The situation in Georgia continues to draw significant focus and debate within the EU corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)