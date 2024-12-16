Walmex Faces Massive Fine Over Antitrust Violations

The Mexican antitrust regulator, Cofece, has issued a stern warning to Walmart's Mexico unit, Walmex, threatening a fine of up to 8% of its income if it disregards a resolution against engaging in unauthorized activities.

The regulator's announcement follows Walmex's fine of over 93 million pesos, imposed last Friday, for conducting monopolistic practices with its suppliers. Cofece accused Walmex of using its dominant market position to enforce unfair conditions, gaining unlawful advantages over competitors.

Walmex has contested the ruling, planning to appeal based on its belief that Cofece's analysis is flawed. In the meantime, Cofece has restricted Walmex from penalizing suppliers who engage with other commercial entities and from determining or pressuring supplier pricing negotiations.

