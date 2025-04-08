Left Menu

Federal Repeal Sparks Debate: The Return to Lenient Gun Regulation

The U.S. Justice Department repealed a Biden-era policy targeting non-compliant gun dealers. The decision, praised by the firearms industry as relief from excessive regulations but criticized by gun-control advocates for potential crime spikes, marks a prioritization of lenient gun regulation over stringent oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 03:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has revoked a Biden administration policy aimed at revoking licenses of gun dealers committing serious violations, such as failing to conduct background checks. The reversal comes after influence from President Donald Trump's directions to review gun regulations set by former President Joe Biden.

Kash Patel, current FBI and acting ATF director, addressed the Gun Owners of America, claiming the past ATF leadership under Biden intended to infringe on Second Amendment rights. This group, known for its far-right stance, argues for abolishing the ATF and erasing gun sales records used by law enforcement.

While gun-control advocates supported the stringent measures for preventing illegal gun activities, industry insiders criticized them as draconian and damaging to small businesses. Lawrence G. Keane of the NSSF hailed the repeal, citing reduced burdens on businesses. Conversely, advocates like Emma Brown of Giffords warned that reinstating non-compliant dealers could lead to increased crime rates.

