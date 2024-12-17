Senate Advances Historic Pentagon Policy Bill

The U.S. Senate moved forward on Monday with an $895 billion bill focused on setting new policies for the Pentagon, signaling its potential passage by Tuesday. Once passed by the Senate, the bill will head to the White House, where President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law.

The bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), passed the Senate with a 72 to 12 vote, surpassing the required 60-vote threshold. This year's NDAA highlights record military spending and prioritizes competitiveness with countries like China and Russia while also aiming to enhance the quality of life for U.S. military personnel.

Key provisions of the 1,800-page bill include a significant pay raise of 14.5% for the lowest-ranking troops and 4.5% for higher ranks, along with funding for military housing and facilities. However, the bill contains a controversial ban on military health program TRICARE from providing gender-affirming care for transgender children if it poses a sterilization risk.

