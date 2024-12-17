Left Menu

Senate Advances Historic Pentagon Policy Bill

The U.S. Senate advanced an $895 billion bill aimed at setting policy for the Pentagon. This includes a focus on military spending, improving troops' quality of life, and controversial policies. It authorizes increased pay and construction projects, and restricts certain medical coverages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 04:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 04:57 IST
Senate Advances Historic Pentagon Policy Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Senate moved forward on Monday with an $895 billion bill focused on setting new policies for the Pentagon, signaling its potential passage by Tuesday. Once passed by the Senate, the bill will head to the White House, where President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law.

The bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), passed the Senate with a 72 to 12 vote, surpassing the required 60-vote threshold. This year's NDAA highlights record military spending and prioritizes competitiveness with countries like China and Russia while also aiming to enhance the quality of life for U.S. military personnel.

Key provisions of the 1,800-page bill include a significant pay raise of 14.5% for the lowest-ranking troops and 4.5% for higher ranks, along with funding for military housing and facilities. However, the bill contains a controversial ban on military health program TRICARE from providing gender-affirming care for transgender children if it poses a sterilization risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024