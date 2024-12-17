Freeland's Resignation Sparks Leadership Crisis for Trudeau
Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned after disputes with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on key issues, including U.S. tariffs. Her resignation is a major crisis for Trudeau's government, risking its stability as it faces potential defeat against the Conservative opposition.
Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland made a sudden exit from her post on Monday after disagreements with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over handling U.S. tariffs and government spending. The move was shocking for the Trudeau administration, already grappling with low approval ratings.
Freeland, also serving as deputy prime minister, submitted her resignation following a request from Trudeau to accept a lesser role in his cabinet, which she declined. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc swiftly took over as finance minister, but the political landscape remains precarious for the Liberals.
The resignation creates a leadership void for Trudeau as the party faces a challenging road ahead. With opposition parties threatening a no-confidence vote, the Liberal government must address internal tensions and public discontent fueled by economic concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
