Judge Upholds Trump Conviction Amidst Presidential Immunity Debate

A judge ruled that Donald Trump's conviction for falsifying records should stand, rejecting claims of presidential immunity. This conviction relates to a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels to silence her before the 2016 election. The case is significant as Trump faces multiple legal challenges while running for office again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 07:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 07:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal decision, a judge on Monday upheld Donald Trump's conviction for falsifying records to mask a sex scandal, dismissing the president-elect's arguments that a Supreme Court decision nullified the verdict, court documents revealed.

Justice Juan Merchan emphasized that Trump's prosecution for personal actions did not threaten the executive branch's authority, refuting his legal team's invocation of presidential immunity. The conviction relates to a hush-money payment made to Stormy Daniels pre-election.

Prosecutors insisted that the Supreme Court's immunity ruling, which only covers official acts, doesn't apply to Trump's case. The ruling reaffirms that unofficial conduct is prosecutable, maintaining focus on Trump's alleged misuse of business records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

