Judge Upholds Trump Conviction Amidst Presidential Immunity Debate

In a significant legal decision, a judge on Monday upheld Donald Trump's conviction for falsifying records to mask a sex scandal, dismissing the president-elect's arguments that a Supreme Court decision nullified the verdict, court documents revealed.

Justice Juan Merchan emphasized that Trump's prosecution for personal actions did not threaten the executive branch's authority, refuting his legal team's invocation of presidential immunity. The conviction relates to a hush-money payment made to Stormy Daniels pre-election.

Prosecutors insisted that the Supreme Court's immunity ruling, which only covers official acts, doesn't apply to Trump's case. The ruling reaffirms that unofficial conduct is prosecutable, maintaining focus on Trump's alleged misuse of business records.

