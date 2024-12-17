Judge Upholds Trump Conviction Amidst Presidential Immunity Debate
A judge ruled that Donald Trump's conviction for falsifying records should stand, rejecting claims of presidential immunity. This conviction relates to a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels to silence her before the 2016 election. The case is significant as Trump faces multiple legal challenges while running for office again.
In a significant legal decision, a judge on Monday upheld Donald Trump's conviction for falsifying records to mask a sex scandal, dismissing the president-elect's arguments that a Supreme Court decision nullified the verdict, court documents revealed.
Justice Juan Merchan emphasized that Trump's prosecution for personal actions did not threaten the executive branch's authority, refuting his legal team's invocation of presidential immunity. The conviction relates to a hush-money payment made to Stormy Daniels pre-election.
Prosecutors insisted that the Supreme Court's immunity ruling, which only covers official acts, doesn't apply to Trump's case. The ruling reaffirms that unofficial conduct is prosecutable, maintaining focus on Trump's alleged misuse of business records.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Seeks Dismissal of Hush Money Case Amid Presidential Victory
President-elect Donald Trump's attorneys ask New York judge to set aside verdict and dismiss felony hush money case, reports AP.
Prosecutors suggest judge could end President-elect Donald Trump's hush money case without overturning his conviction, reports AP.