India's Parliament to Debate Controversial 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is poised to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha, a pivotal move aimed at implementing the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. This proposal envisions holding elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies simultaneously across the nation.

Additionally, Meghwal is expected to present amendments to other legislation, including the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to synchronize assembly elections in regions like Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry, as planned for the day's proceedings.

This move follows the Union Cabinet's acceptance of recommendations from a High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, once chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The committee suggests implementing the elections in phases, with local body polls to follow within 100 days of the main elections. While proponents argue it could streamline processes and cut costs, opposition parties, such as the Congress, assert it could destabilize governance and undermine democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)