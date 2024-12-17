Congress MP Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill as a Threat to Federalism

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday took a decisive step against the introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha. This bill, proposed by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, seeks to enforce the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative.

In a formal notice under Rule 72 of the Lok Sabha Rules of Procedure, Tewari expressed robust objections, labeling the bill a threat to India's federal and democratic integrity. He emphasized his concerns about its implications for constitutionalism and constitutionality.

Tewari highlighted the bill's challenge to Article 1 of the Constitution, noting it could erode state autonomy by mandating simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. He warned it might lead to centralizing power and eroding diverse democratic engagement, contradicting the core principles underscored by the Kesavananda Bharati judgment.

The MP also cited potential unconstitutional dissolution of State Assemblies under proposed Article 82A, risking a violation of established constitutional doctrines. He warned against weakening state governance and grassroots democracy and flagged the threat of extended President's Rule under Article 356 that may empower central control.

(With inputs from agencies.)