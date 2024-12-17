Manish Tewari Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill: A Threat to India's Federal Framework?

In an assertive move, Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted a formal notice on Tuesday opposing the introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha. The bill, spearheaded by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, aims to enact the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.

Raising alarm over the bill, Tewari addressed the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha under Rule 72, articulating his strong opposition. He emphasized that the bill threatens India's federal framework and democratic values, branding it as a challenge to constitutionalism. 'My objections to the proposed Bill are based on serious concerns regarding constitutionalism and constitutionality,' he stated.

Tewari highlighted his primary objection: a violation of India's federal character, as per Article 1 of the Constitution. He argued that simultaneous elections threaten state autonomy, local democratic engagement, and could distort the important federalism integral to India's democracy. He pointed out potential violations of Articles 83 and 172, remarking on the risks of prolonged central control through premature assembly dissolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)