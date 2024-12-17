Left Menu

Manish Tewari Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill: A Threat to India's Federal Framework?

Congress MP Manish Tewari has formally opposed the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha, citing threats to India's federal structure and democratic principles. He argues the proposal for simultaneous elections undermines state autonomy and violates constitutionalism, potentially leading to excessive central control over state governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:09 IST
Manish Tewari Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill: A Threat to India's Federal Framework?
Congress leader Manish Tewari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive move, Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted a formal notice on Tuesday opposing the introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha. The bill, spearheaded by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, aims to enact the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.

Raising alarm over the bill, Tewari addressed the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha under Rule 72, articulating his strong opposition. He emphasized that the bill threatens India's federal framework and democratic values, branding it as a challenge to constitutionalism. 'My objections to the proposed Bill are based on serious concerns regarding constitutionalism and constitutionality,' he stated.

Tewari highlighted his primary objection: a violation of India's federal character, as per Article 1 of the Constitution. He argued that simultaneous elections threaten state autonomy, local democratic engagement, and could distort the important federalism integral to India's democracy. He pointed out potential violations of Articles 83 and 172, remarking on the risks of prolonged central control through premature assembly dissolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024