Zoram People's Movement Claims Leadership in Chakma Council

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district seeks to form a board in the Chakma Autonomous District Council after gaining majority support with 10 members. The recent developments follow a no-confidence motion against the previous Mizo Nation Front (MNF) leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:51 IST
The Zoram People's Movement has staked its claim to form a board in the Chakma Autonomous District Council, according to a party leader. The ZPM has emerged as the largest party following a shift by five MNF members, but remains short by one member to secure a majority.

On Monday, ten members of the ZPM delegation, led by Mohan Chakma, met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan to assert their claim to leadership in the council. They presented a letter to the governor declaring their majority support.

The council is in a state of uncertainty following the removal of the MNF-led leadership headed by Rasik Mohan Chakma through a no-confidence motion on December 11. Governor Kambhampati's decision on accrediting the ZPM's claim is awaited.

