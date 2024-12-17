Zoram People's Movement Claims Leadership in Chakma Council
The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district seeks to form a board in the Chakma Autonomous District Council after gaining majority support with 10 members. The recent developments follow a no-confidence motion against the previous Mizo Nation Front (MNF) leadership.
The Zoram People's Movement has staked its claim to form a board in the Chakma Autonomous District Council, according to a party leader. The ZPM has emerged as the largest party following a shift by five MNF members, but remains short by one member to secure a majority.
On Monday, ten members of the ZPM delegation, led by Mohan Chakma, met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan to assert their claim to leadership in the council. They presented a letter to the governor declaring their majority support.
The council is in a state of uncertainty following the removal of the MNF-led leadership headed by Rasik Mohan Chakma through a no-confidence motion on December 11. Governor Kambhampati's decision on accrediting the ZPM's claim is awaited.
